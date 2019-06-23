Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Doddy Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Doddy Cook



CINCINNATI, OH - Jane Doddy Cook passed away on June 16, 2019 peacefully at home. Family members and caregivers were at her side.



She was born in 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Hazel and James Doddy. After graduating from Lloyd High School. Erlanger, Kentucky she worked at Fifth Third Bank. She married Ralph B. Cook, Jr after WWII and lived in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. A life long learner she began her studies as a young adult in Kentucky and finished her degree in her late 70's at ECSU. She graduated with a degree in Art and was a fiber artist selling and displaying her work.



Traveling in the US and in many countries around the world was one of her beloved past times. She enjoyed sharing her love of children's literature with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved trying new recipes and cooking for her family. She was active in the Presbyterian Church in the cities in which she lived.



She has three daughters, Marilyn Cook (Ben Brundrett), Nancy Cook, Holly Cook-Wood (G. Matt Wood) 6 grandchildren, Hollyn, Johanna, Megan, Emma, Maggie and Elisabeth. She has 4 great grandchildren Elsie Barrett, Silas, Addison and Jane Elizabeth. Numerous nieces and nephews, her daughters, her brother John, grandchildren, great grandchildren also survive her.



Her beloved husband, her parents, and brother James preceded her in death.



The family wishes to thank the caregivers, nurses, and hospice for their loving care and gentle spirit. The memorial service will be at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church in July with reception following in the fellowship hall. As published in The Daily Advance

