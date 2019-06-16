Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Janet Irene Riddick. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Service 2:00 PM Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road Kitty Hawk , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road Kitty Hawk , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Janet Irene Riddick



COLINGTON HARBOUR - Dr. Janet Irene Riddick, 59, of Colington Harbour, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her beloved sons by her side. Born in Pasquotank County on May 5, 1960, she was the bashful, intelligent, and loving daughter of the late Archie Calvin and Myra Elizabeth Layden Riddick. A mother of two, who sacrificed so much. Crafty, humorous, and having two green thumbs she enjoyed nothing more than a fresh cup of coffee amidst the surroundings of her beautiful gardens. A Perquimans County native, she attended Perquimans County High School where she served as President of both the Beta and Biology Clubs, was a Junior Marshal, Yearbook Editor-in-Chief, and went on to graduate Valedictorian of the Class of 1978. Following high school she attended North Carolina State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She continued her education at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry where she earned the Faculty Clinical Excellence Citation for her work with the Special Olympics to serve the blind. She then went on to graduate third in her class in 1986 with a Doctorate of Optometry.



As a licensed Optometrist, she practiced on the Outer Banks for 33 years. Other community involvement and service included having served on the Dare County Board of Health & Human Services for 15 years, the N.C. Board of Optometry, and she enjoyed membership in both the N.C. Optometric Society and the American Optometric Association. She grew up in the fellowship of Up River Friends Meeting, and more recently attended Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Joseph O'Neal, and by a sister, Nancy Shannon.



Surviving are her two sons, Sean Patrick O'Neal and Bryce Anderson O'Neal; two brothers, Steve Riddick (Joy) and Marvin Riddick (Jane); a brother-in-law, Barry Shannon; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and her beloved dog, Katy "Wiggle-Bottoms".



A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. in Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, NC, and will be conducted by the Reverend Teresa Holloway. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at an earlier date in the Riddick Family Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Janet to Angels Among Us,



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Dr. Janet Irene RiddickCOLINGTON HARBOUR - Dr. Janet Irene Riddick, 59, of Colington Harbour, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her beloved sons by her side. Born in Pasquotank County on May 5, 1960, she was the bashful, intelligent, and loving daughter of the late Archie Calvin and Myra Elizabeth Layden Riddick. A mother of two, who sacrificed so much. Crafty, humorous, and having two green thumbs she enjoyed nothing more than a fresh cup of coffee amidst the surroundings of her beautiful gardens. A Perquimans County native, she attended Perquimans County High School where she served as President of both the Beta and Biology Clubs, was a Junior Marshal, Yearbook Editor-in-Chief, and went on to graduate Valedictorian of the Class of 1978. Following high school she attended North Carolina State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She continued her education at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry where she earned the Faculty Clinical Excellence Citation for her work with the Special Olympics to serve the blind. She then went on to graduate third in her class in 1986 with a Doctorate of Optometry.As a licensed Optometrist, she practiced on the Outer Banks for 33 years. Other community involvement and service included having served on the Dare County Board of Health & Human Services for 15 years, the N.C. Board of Optometry, and she enjoyed membership in both the N.C. Optometric Society and the American Optometric Association. She grew up in the fellowship of Up River Friends Meeting, and more recently attended Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Joseph O'Neal, and by a sister, Nancy Shannon.Surviving are her two sons, Sean Patrick O'Neal and Bryce Anderson O'Neal; two brothers, Steve Riddick (Joy) and Marvin Riddick (Jane); a brother-in-law, Barry Shannon; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and her beloved dog, Katy "Wiggle-Bottoms".A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. in Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, NC, and will be conducted by the Reverend Teresa Holloway. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at an earlier date in the Riddick Family Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Janet to Angels Among Us, tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/angels-among-us Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close