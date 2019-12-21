Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Fay Berry. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Fay Berry



ELIZABETH CITY - Janice Fay Berry, age 67, of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. Born on May 8, 1952 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late William Clay Berry, Sr. and Willie Lamb Berry, she was the wife of James Brantley "Jake" Lane of the residence. Janice worked for the City of Elizabeth City for more than 20 years. She was a wonderful mother and a proud Mimi to her soon to be 10 grandchildren. She loved family get togethers, RV camping on the Outer Banks, crocheting, and enjoying the simple things in life. After retirement, she could often be found enjoying a beer on her porch swing or putting a puzzle together. Her Malti-poo, Reba, was her constant companion.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Megan Larabee (Everett) of Elizabeth City, NC; her sons, Damon Godfrey (Andrea) of Raleigh, NC, Arden Godfrey (Britt) of Statesville, NC, and Landon McPherson (Caitlin) of Winton, NC; a sister, Julia Crow Freeman of Elizabeth City; a brother, William Clay "John" Berry, Jr. and wife Chris of Hertford, NC; her children's father and her friend, Braxton Godfrey; grandchildren, Ayden, Blade, Wells, Grant, Norman, Helene, Vivienne, Evelynn, Brody, and Braxton (who is on the way). She was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Berry McPherson; and brothers, Joseph Hopwood Crow and Alan Ray Berry.



The family would like to thank Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their loving care, especially Elizabeth, Amber, Heather, Corrine, April, Barbara, Anita, Phyllis, and Dr. Heyder.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lane family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Janice Fay BerryELIZABETH CITY - Janice Fay Berry, age 67, of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. Born on May 8, 1952 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late William Clay Berry, Sr. and Willie Lamb Berry, she was the wife of James Brantley "Jake" Lane of the residence. Janice worked for the City of Elizabeth City for more than 20 years. She was a wonderful mother and a proud Mimi to her soon to be 10 grandchildren. She loved family get togethers, RV camping on the Outer Banks, crocheting, and enjoying the simple things in life. After retirement, she could often be found enjoying a beer on her porch swing or putting a puzzle together. Her Malti-poo, Reba, was her constant companion.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Megan Larabee (Everett) of Elizabeth City, NC; her sons, Damon Godfrey (Andrea) of Raleigh, NC, Arden Godfrey (Britt) of Statesville, NC, and Landon McPherson (Caitlin) of Winton, NC; a sister, Julia Crow Freeman of Elizabeth City; a brother, William Clay "John" Berry, Jr. and wife Chris of Hertford, NC; her children's father and her friend, Braxton Godfrey; grandchildren, Ayden, Blade, Wells, Grant, Norman, Helene, Vivienne, Evelynn, Brody, and Braxton (who is on the way). She was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Berry McPherson; and brothers, Joseph Hopwood Crow and Alan Ray Berry.The family would like to thank Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their loving care, especially Elizabeth, Amber, Heather, Corrine, April, Barbara, Anita, Phyllis, and Dr. Heyder.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lane family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations