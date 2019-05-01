Janis Comer Jordan
EDENTON - Janis Comer Jordan, 81, of Edenton, NC, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie.
Mrs. Jordan was born in Edenton on February 6, 1938, and was the daughter of the late George Washington and Ira Ruth Burns Comer. She was a retired owner and operator of a Montgomery Ward franchise and a J.C. Penney Catalog Store in Ahoskie, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur William Jordan, Jr.; sisters, Reba Collins and Phyllis Miller; and by a brother, Calvin Comer.
Surviving are her two daughters, Janis June Jordan of Kill Devil Hills, and Julie Jordan Hill and husband, Randy, of Aulander; a son, Arthur William Jordan, III and wife, Lynn Marie, of Chesapeake, VA; and five grandchildren, Rachel and William Jordan, and Austin, Hunter, and Devon Hill. Janis loved people and had an amazing group of friends, including many cousins, whom she cherished.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and afterwards at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
