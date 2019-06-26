Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.D. Peele Sr.. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary





EDENTON - J.D. Peele, Sr., 91, of 1807 Rocky Hock Landing Road, died Monday, June 24, 2019 in Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation, Edenton.



Mr. Peele was born in Chowan County on January 5, 1928, and was the son of the late Raleigh and Myrtle Layton Peele. A retired farmer and fisherman, he was a founding member of Peele Brothers. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Elizabeth City, had served as a board member of BB&T and two terms as a Chowan County Commissioner.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Ruth Nixon Peele; a sister, Edith Bunch; and by three brothers, Lloyd, Henderson Ray, and Wallace Peele.



Surviving are his two sons, J.D. Peele, Jr. and wife, Margaret, of Fleming Island, FL and Al Peele and wife, Debbie, of Gatesville; two grandchildren, Jay Peele and Niki Higginbotham (Jeremy); three step-grandchildren, Melissa Baines, Natalie Layden (Brian), and Joseph Stallings; a step-great-granddaughter, Mya Lynn Bagley; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence.



Memorial contributions may be made either to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, or Chowan County EMS, 208 W. Hicks St., both in Edenton, NC 27932, or to Center Hill-Crossroads VFD, P.O. Box 185, Tyner, NC 27980.



Online condolences may be made by visiting

As published in The Daily Advance

Published in The Daily Advance on June 26, 2019

