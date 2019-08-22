Jean Carrington Tyree Poston
HICKORY - Jean died peacefully surrounded by her sons on August 19 in Hickory, NC. She was born January 30, 1929 in Rocky Mount, NC. She was the youngest daughter to James Thomas Tyree and Bess Owen Tyree.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Greensboro College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Jean married Dr. Robert Lewis Poston. She spent the majority of her years and raised her family in Elizabeth City before moving to Hickory, NC for the last six years of her life.
She was a loving unselfish mother, sister, and grandmother; always sharing her gifts and pearls of wisdom. Jean lived by the quote: "To thine own self be true, then thou can't be false to any man". Jean was known for opening her home to family and friends frequently, that they may have refuge while enjoying her gourmet cooking. Her passions included time spent with her family, entertaining, gardening, bird watching, and cooking.
She was a humble servant in her community very active in her church and civic organizations including Elder and Trustee Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church; member Board of Trustees "Friends of The Museum of the Albemarle"; member and President Museum of the Albemarle Guild; member and President Albemarle Hospital Auxiliary; Chairman College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees; member of National Society Colonial Dames of America; volunteer Food Bank of the Albemarle; member Elizabeth City Downtown Board and Arts of Albemarle.
Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Bailey and niece Scott Bailey. Those left to cherish her memory sister Scott Hughes (Jack) of Durham, NC; Sons: Robert Poston (Loretta) of Belhaven, NC, Clark Poston (Maggie) of Newport, RI, Ty Poston (Amy) of Hickory, NC. Grandchildren whom she adored and knew her simply as "Gran": Rob Poston, J.T. Poston, Nathanael Poston, Bailey Poston, Bo Poston, Lauren Clark, Will Clark and a special niece Scottie Chastain. Great-grandchildren Brooks and Hayes Clark. Close cousin Overton "Buck" Suiter Jr.
A celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church 311 West Main Street; Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Food Bank of the Albemarle, PO Box 1704; Elizabeth City, NC 27906, or a .
Jean will be remembered as a beautiful lady of humility and grace always putting others before herself.
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 22, 2019