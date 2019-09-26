Jean Carrington Tyree Poston
HICKORY - Jean died peacefully surrounded by her sons on August 19, 2019 in Hickory, NC.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jean Carrington Tyree Poston will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 in the fellowship Hall, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 in the sanctuary.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory served the family.
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 26, 2019