Jean Carrington Tyree Poston

Service Information
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
28601
(828)-322-3015
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church
Obituary
HICKORY - Jean died peacefully surrounded by her sons on August 19, 2019 in Hickory, NC.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jean Carrington Tyree Poston will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 in the fellowship Hall, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 in the sanctuary.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory served the family.

Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 26, 2019
