Jeanne S. O'Neal
EDENTON - Jeanne LaMarr Smith O'Neal, 92, of 112 Pembroke Circle, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mrs. O'Neal was born in Edenton on June 9, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Effie Miller Smith. In earlier years she served as an Assistant Clerk of Superior Court for Chowan County under Lena Leary, and later went to work as a legal secretary for Attorney Merrill Evans. After his death she continued with the practice, working with Attorney Christopher Bean. A lifelong and faithful member of Edenton United Methodist Church, she was a staunch Democrat and was proud of her work with the Chowan County Racial Reconciliation Group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Francis Doyle "Cisco" O'Neal; her daughter, Nancy O'Neal Massey; an infant brother, Harry Lee Smith, Jr.; and by her sisters, Clara Meade Smith Burke and Louise Smith.
Surviving are her daughter, Amy Smith O'Neal of Plymouth; four nephews, and other extended family members and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8th, at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Chris Aydlett.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
