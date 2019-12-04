Jeannette G. Magrini
ELIZABETH CITY - Jeannette Garrett Magrini, age 78, of 308 Dry Ridge Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born December 28, 1940 in Florida to the late Cecil Garrett and Jessie Mae Garrett and was the widow of Andre Dante Magrini Sr. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and a true friend. She was a seamstress and a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by two daughters, Paula Beale (Kenneth) of Elizabeth City, NC and Angela Magrini (Cory) of Coinjock, NC; a son, Don Magrini, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Joseph Hixson (Erica), Meg Basnight (Jaymes), Chelsea Magrini, Don Magrini, III (Dani), Bryan Burhenne, Emma Tate, Lauren Tate, and Thomas Tate; six great grandchildren, Makayla, Jordyn, Mia, Jacob, Tristan, and Charlie; her best friend, Dottie Ferrell and her Red Hat Ladies.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 4, 2019