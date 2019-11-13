Jerome A. Commander
ELIZABETH CITY - Jerome A. Commander, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7:00pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home.
Jerome leaves to cherish his memories: five sisters, Gloria Commander of Elizabeth City, NC, Evelyn Mourning of Monsey, NY, Clennie Commander of Winston Salem, NC, Dorothy Simpson and Annette C. Price (Dwight) both of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, McKinley Commander, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Commander family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 13, 2019