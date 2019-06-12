Jerry Lee Smyth, Jr.
TYNER - Jerry Lee Smyth, Jr., 30, of Center Hill Road, Tyner, NC died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. Born on August 18, 1988 in Edenton, NC to Jerry Lee Smyth, Sr. and Jacquelyn Chapin Smyth, he was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and worked in transportation as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, April Soto (Thomas) and their three children of Tyner, NC; sister-in-law, Sam Rivenbark and her three children; maternal grandmother, Joyce Chapin Beattie; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Rivenbark, II.
A memorial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Center Hill Baptist Church, Tyner, NC officiated by Pastor Russell Blanchard. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Smyth family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 12, 2019