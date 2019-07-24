Jessie D. Hughes, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Jessie D. Hughes, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sheep Harney Elementary School Auditorium, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing will be on Friday from 4-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Jessie leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Maiseville Hughes; four daughters, Theresa H. Figgs, Elizabeth City, NC, Cpt. Bessie E. Hughes McLean (Terry), Wake Forest, NC, Dr. Jannifer H. Sykes (Charles), Edenton, NC and Dr. Shelia H. Williams, Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Jesse D. Hughes, Jr (Dora), Camden, NC, Kent O. Hughes (Tiffnii), Raleigh, NC and Dr. Sherick Hughes (Megan), Chapel Hill, NC; 17 grandchildren; several great grands and great great grands; sisters, Stella Burrus and Bessie Hughes; goddaughter, Clara McPherson(Roy); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 24, 2019