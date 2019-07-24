The Daily Advance

Jessie D. Hughes Sr. (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Vernice White
  • ""Let no one weep for me, or celebrate my funeral with..."
    - Hiram Godwin Jr.
  • "We were sadden to here of Jessies passing. Our sincere..."
    - Shirley Brooks
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Selma Hayes
  • "Praying for you all at this difficult time. Love, The..."
    - Martha Powell
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sheep Harney Elementary School Auditorium
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
Jessie D. Hughes, Sr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Jessie D. Hughes, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sheep Harney Elementary School Auditorium, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing will be on Friday from 4-8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Jessie leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Maiseville Hughes; four daughters, Theresa H. Figgs, Elizabeth City, NC, Cpt. Bessie E. Hughes McLean (Terry), Wake Forest, NC, Dr. Jannifer H. Sykes (Charles), Edenton, NC and Dr. Shelia H. Williams, Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Jesse D. Hughes, Jr (Dora), Camden, NC, Kent O. Hughes (Tiffnii), Raleigh, NC and Dr. Sherick Hughes (Megan), Chapel Hill, NC; 17 grandchildren; several great grands and great great grands; sisters, Stella Burrus and Bessie Hughes; goddaughter, Clara McPherson(Roy); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Hughes family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 24, 2019
