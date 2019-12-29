Jimmy Charles Darnell
HERTFORD - Jimmy Charles Darnell, 47, of 276 Deep Creek Road, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Pasquotank County on January 2, 1972, he was the son of Carolyn Dail Darnell of Hertford and the late James Earl Darnell. A wonderful son, husband, father, and brother, he was a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, and had a deep love for others and sharing the Christian faith. An active member of New Hope United Methodist Church, he faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and as an avid musician loved to serve as a bass player. He was employed with Regulator Marine in Edenton.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 22 years, Sharon Skittlethorp Darnell; two sons, Kaleb and Jacob Darnell, both of Hertford; three brothers, Chris Darnell of Roper, Phillip Darnell of Hertford, and Dale Darnell of Elizabeth City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Carroll Bundy. A private inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the church social hall immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
