Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Violet Thickey Backo. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial service 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Violet Thickey Backo



ELIZABETH CITY - Joan Violet Thickey Backo, 88, of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Lake Taylor Transitional Nursing Center in Norfolk, VA. A native of Pennsylvania, she was born February 12, 1931 to the late Frederick George Thickey and Evelyn Margaret Troutman Thickey and was the wife of the late Joseph Louis Backo. As a dedicated and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she was active in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Secular Franciscan Order. She loved to crochet and gifted many with prayer shawls. Joan was a frequent contributor and dear friend of Girls Inc. in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.



Mrs. Backo is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hudson (John); ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Joe F. Backo; two brothers and a sister.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, officiated by Father Nick Cottrill and Father Jim Buchholz. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Backo family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Joan Violet Thickey BackoELIZABETH CITY - Joan Violet Thickey Backo, 88, of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Lake Taylor Transitional Nursing Center in Norfolk, VA. A native of Pennsylvania, she was born February 12, 1931 to the late Frederick George Thickey and Evelyn Margaret Troutman Thickey and was the wife of the late Joseph Louis Backo. As a dedicated and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she was active in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Secular Franciscan Order. She loved to crochet and gifted many with prayer shawls. Joan was a frequent contributor and dear friend of Girls Inc. in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.Mrs. Backo is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hudson (John); ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Joe F. Backo; two brothers and a sister.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, officiated by Father Nick Cottrill and Father Jim Buchholz. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Backo family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close