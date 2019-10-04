Guest Book View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Jobie Willard Hofler



ELIZABETH CITY - Jobie Willard Hofler, age 94, of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Willard was born in Sunbury, NC and was the son of the late Willie H. and Lucy Byrum Hofler. Willard served two years in the Army's 4th Infantry Division during



Willard was a humble man, but he achieved much in his lifetime. He was an original Renaissance man - he could do anything. He spent 19 years building a Falco airplane, his sister, Marie, at his side as his helper. At the age of 80, he flew the plane in the 99th celebration of the Wright Brothers first flight as the oldest pilot. He also rebuilt a 26 foot boat, making it into a 32 foot boat.



He was predeceased in May by his wife of 38 years, Naomi Bagley Hofler. He was also predeceased by his brother, Willie H. Hofler, Jr. and his sisters, Marie and Nell Hofler and Elizabeth H. Elmore.



He is survived by his stepsons, R. E. Bagley, III and wife Lois of Asheboro, NC, Perry Bagley and wife Dr. Rebecca C. Bagley of Winterville, NC, Cecil Bagley, Sr. and wife Karen of Sunbury, NC; three stepdaughters, Dr. Alline B. Chauncey of Washington, NC, Nancy B. Furlough and husband Chris Furlough of Washington, NC, Brenda B. Sharpe and husband Rear Admiral (retired) Clifford Sharpe, Sr. of Southern Pines, NC; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces Jennette Floyd of Hobbsville, NC and Carol Bass and husband Ronnie Bass of Edenton, NC, and very special friends, Ellen Willard and husband Charles Willard of Greensboro, NC.



A family graveside service will be held at Warwick Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or the , 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560, or to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hofler family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Jobie Willard HoflerELIZABETH CITY - Jobie Willard Hofler, age 94, of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Willard was born in Sunbury, NC and was the son of the late Willie H. and Lucy Byrum Hofler. Willard served two years in the Army's 4th Infantry Division during World War II with some service in Belgium and Germany. He was also employed by the U. S. Postal Service as a rural carrier for 37 years. Willard was a charter member of the Sunbury Fire Department.Willard was a humble man, but he achieved much in his lifetime. He was an original Renaissance man - he could do anything. He spent 19 years building a Falco airplane, his sister, Marie, at his side as his helper. At the age of 80, he flew the plane in the 99th celebration of the Wright Brothers first flight as the oldest pilot. He also rebuilt a 26 foot boat, making it into a 32 foot boat.He was predeceased in May by his wife of 38 years, Naomi Bagley Hofler. He was also predeceased by his brother, Willie H. Hofler, Jr. and his sisters, Marie and Nell Hofler and Elizabeth H. Elmore.He is survived by his stepsons, R. E. Bagley, III and wife Lois of Asheboro, NC, Perry Bagley and wife Dr. Rebecca C. Bagley of Winterville, NC, Cecil Bagley, Sr. and wife Karen of Sunbury, NC; three stepdaughters, Dr. Alline B. Chauncey of Washington, NC, Nancy B. Furlough and husband Chris Furlough of Washington, NC, Brenda B. Sharpe and husband Rear Admiral (retired) Clifford Sharpe, Sr. of Southern Pines, NC; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces Jennette Floyd of Hobbsville, NC and Carol Bass and husband Ronnie Bass of Edenton, NC, and very special friends, Ellen Willard and husband Charles Willard of Greensboro, NC.A family graveside service will be held at Warwick Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or the , 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560, or to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hofler family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.