Joe Elwood Weatherly, Jr.
THOMASVILLE - Joe Elwood Weatherly, Jr., 94, died Saturday, August 31 at his home in Thomasville, NC. He was born on August 6, 1925 in Elizabeth City to Joe Elwood Weatherly, Sr and Christine Walker Weatherly.
Graduating valedictorian from Elizabeth City High School, he attended Davidson College, Duke University and graduated from the United States Naval Academy. He served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S. Leyte CV-32 during the Korean War, receiving a Bronze Star. He served as EX Officer of PT boat squadron 1 and as a Midshipman Company Officer at the Naval Academy.
He entered private business working with several subsidiaries of Sovran National Bank, retiring from Sovran Capital. After retirement, he taught continuing education classes in computer programming.
Joe was an avid golfer, bridge player and reader. He also grew beautiful roses and lilies. Wherever he resided, he was an active member of his church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and serving on the vestry. He tutored third graders in English and delivered Meals on Wheels for years.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, J.B. Cordell, III.
He is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Eleanor Gray Weatherly of the home; his daughters, Christine Cordell (Joe) of Cashiers, NC and Betsey James (John) of Richmond, VA; his son, Joe Weatherly, III (Mitzie) of Greensboro; step-sons, Michael and Patrick Rutherford, five grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A memorial service was held September 5 in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County or Pine Woods UMC, Thomasville, NC. As published in The Daily Advance
