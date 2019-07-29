The Daily Advance

John Christopher Jordan

Service Information
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC
27576-3403
(919)-965-3031
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
Obituary
John Christopher Jordan

SMITHFIELD - John Christopher Jordan, died July 26th, 2019 at the age of 48.

A service, to celebrate Chris' life, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home, Selma, NC. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Chris' honor be made to the , Bertie County , c/o Bobbie Parker, P. O. Box 505, Aulander, NC 27805. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 29, 2019
