John Christopher Jordan
SMITHFIELD - John Christopher Jordan, died July 26th, 2019 at the age of 48.
A service, to celebrate Chris' life, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home, Selma, NC. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Chris' honor be made to the , Bertie County , c/o Bobbie Parker, P. O. Box 505, Aulander, NC 27805. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 29, 2019