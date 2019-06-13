John Douglas Evans, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - John Douglas Evans, Jr., 43, of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 14, 1975 in Norfolk, VA to John D. Evans and Linda G. Johnson Evans. He loved fishing and the beach was his happy place. He was a loving son, brother and friend.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Christopher R. Evans and wife, Chirleen; a niece, Gabrielle R. Evans, all of Daphne, AL; a grandmother, Geraldine Johnson of Nashville, NC; an uncle, Wayne Johnson and partner Glen Coates of Norfolk, VA; an aunt, Judi James and husband Matt of Nashville, NC along with several other family members and a slew of friends. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Caleb Evans.
A memorial service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Eddie Hyman. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Evans family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 13, 2019