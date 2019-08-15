John Edward Dooley
ELIZABETH CITY - John Edward Dooley, 80 joined his son Michael after passing away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina surrounded by loved ones.
After retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer; he began his second career as a Hospital Administrator at Duke University Medical and Villa Rica Medical Center outside of Atlanta, Georgia until his retirement. Afterwards, he relocated to North Carolina to be closer to family. John was an avid bowler and an accomplished fisherman. He enjoyed sitting on his porch watching birds with his dog Bailey and spending time with his family. He was the biggest cheerleader and excellent stat keeper for his granddaughters playing volleyball at the collegiate level.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann Dooley; along with his two children; son James Dooley and his wife Melissa of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Sherry East and her husband Ric; as well as two granddaughters Lauren Overton and her husband Brandon and Erica East of Elizabeth City, his brother Keith Ayers and his wife Kimberly of Dallas, Oregon and daughter-in-law Marcy Dooley of Carey, North Carolina.
A celebration of life service will be held at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A future service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family is grateful for your thoughts and condolences, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 15, 2019