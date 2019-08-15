Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Dooley. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Towne South Church of Christ 2224 Peartree Rd Elizabeth City , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward Dooley



ELIZABETH CITY - John Edward Dooley, 80 joined his son Michael after passing away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina surrounded by loved ones.



After retiring from the



John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann Dooley; along with his two children; son James Dooley and his wife Melissa of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Sherry East and her husband Ric; as well as two granddaughters Lauren Overton and her husband Brandon and Erica East of Elizabeth City, his brother Keith Ayers and his wife Kimberly of Dallas, Oregon and daughter-in-law Marcy Dooley of Carey, North Carolina.



A celebration of life service will be held at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A future service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.



The family is grateful for your thoughts and condolences, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.



As published in The Daily Advance

John Edward DooleyELIZABETH CITY - John Edward Dooley, 80 joined his son Michael after passing away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina surrounded by loved ones.After retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer; he began his second career as a Hospital Administrator at Duke University Medical and Villa Rica Medical Center outside of Atlanta, Georgia until his retirement. Afterwards, he relocated to North Carolina to be closer to family. John was an avid bowler and an accomplished fisherman. He enjoyed sitting on his porch watching birds with his dog Bailey and spending time with his family. He was the biggest cheerleader and excellent stat keeper for his granddaughters playing volleyball at the collegiate level.John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann Dooley; along with his two children; son James Dooley and his wife Melissa of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Sherry East and her husband Ric; as well as two granddaughters Lauren Overton and her husband Brandon and Erica East of Elizabeth City, his brother Keith Ayers and his wife Kimberly of Dallas, Oregon and daughter-in-law Marcy Dooley of Carey, North Carolina.A celebration of life service will be held at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A future service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.The family is grateful for your thoughts and condolences, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close