John Eris Roby, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - USN Ret. John Eris Roby, Jr., 75 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Outer Banks Hospital.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Jarvisburg, NC with Pastor Curtis Brinkley, Officiating.
Interment with full military rites will follow at the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. He will lie in state on Friday from 10am until time of service. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Thursday at the Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a wake beginning at 6:00 pm. The family will also receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1104 Raven Way, Elizabeth City, NC.
He leaves behind lots of love and a legacy for: loving wife, Rowena Gregory Roby, of the home; one daughter, Darcel Roby of Jersey City, NJ; two step-sons, Kundu Johnson (Shauntee') of San Antonio, Tx and Phillip Johnson of Springfield, Ma; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, is honored to provide Professional Services to the Roby and connected families. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 21, 2019