John Quincy Riddick
BELVIDERE - John Quincy Riddick, 94, of 115 Hickory Cross Road, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in The Gates House, Gatesville.
Mr. Riddick was born in Perquimans County on October 9, 1924, and was the son of the late George Robert, Sr. and Margaret Louise Winslow Riddick. A retired farmer, he later worked for many years as a US Postal Service rural carrier in the Belvidere community. A member of Up River Friends Meeting, he also enjoyed membership with the National Rural Letter Carrier's Association, B & N Hunt Club where he was known as "Beech Nut", and with the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion where he was recently acknowledged for his membership of over 72 years. A veteran, he served in the Army during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lessie Stallings Riddick, and by two brothers, William Elsberry and George Robert Riddick, Jr.
Surviving are his two sons, James Robert "Jimmy" Riddick (Linda) of Hertford and Philip McCoy Riddick (LuAnn) of Belvidere; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Up River Friends Meeting, and will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Hartman. A private burial will follow in the Riddick Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and all other times at either of his sons' homes.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his many caregivers, especially Joyce Lassiter, Kim Phillips, Elva Wheeler, Melissa Mingin, Rene Overton, Laurie Morse, Robin Liles, and Peggy Cobb.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to Up River Friends Meeting, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 13, 2019