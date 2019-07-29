John Robert Winslow, Jr.
BELVIDERE - John Robert "Chicken Man" Winslow, Jr., 55, of 1137 Sandy Cross Road, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA.
Born in Pasquotank County on April 21, 1964, he was the son of John Robert, Sr. and Rebecca Harris "Becky" Winslow of Belvidere. A lifelong farmer having worked in poultry and agricultural farming, he was a member of both Piney Woods Friends Meeting and Turnpike Hunt Club. He was preceded in death by his son, J.R. Winslow.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife of 34 years, Brenda Stallings Winslow; a daughter, Jessica Winslow Chappell and husband, Aaron, of Hertford; a son, Hayden Oliver Winslow of Belvidere; a brother, Chad Winslow and wife, Lisa, of Wendell; two grandchildren, Lilly and Ryland; four nieces, Amanda, Olivia, Katelyn and Rebecca; and many extended family members and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in Up River Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastors Jeremy Pugh and Buck Leary. Casual attire is encouraged by the family. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made either to an account established for Hayden's education at the State Employees' Credit Union, or to Turnpike Hunt Club, in care of Cody Lamb, 547 Old Neck Road, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
