Service Information
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City , NC 27909
(252)-335-4395
Memorial service
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church

ELZABETH CITY - John Rodney Foreman, 92, died in Elizabeth City, NC Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Rodney was born in Elizabeth City on July 25, 1926 to Eva Blanche Rodney and Harold Clay Foreman.



After graduating from Elizabeth City High School in June 1943, he attended Admiral Farragut Academy, Toms River, NJ. He joined the Navy in June 1944, serving in the Dutch East Indies and Philippine Islands aboard the USS YMS 95 (minesweeper) as both signalman and quartermaster (Quartermaster 2nd Class) until June 1946. He attended both UNC and NC State. Rodney joined the firm of Rodney-Foreman Company in Elizabeth, NJ in 1949 until he returned to Elizabeth City to work with his father at Rodney- Foreman Company as a lumber broker, retiring in 1994.



Rodney had an ardent interest in wing shooting, bird dog training, sailing, marine piloting, and celestial navigation. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry for two terms, as Church School superintendent, and as Scout Master for church Cub Scouts; served as a past president of the Pasquotank Wildlife Club; was a past member of the Pasquotank River Yacht Club, Secretary of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Elizabeth City Golf Club, Mother's Brothers, National Skeet Shooting Association, and National Sporting Clays Association (State Sr. Champ 1994 and State Vet Champ in 1998); was a past board member of the Business Development Corporation of NC, and a Trustee of the North Carolina Nature Conservancy.



In addition to his wife of 69 years, Jo Ann Pinner Foreman, he is survived by a daughter, Hunter Foreman Michael (Greg); sons, Kirk Rodney Foreman (Kathie) and Harold Creighton Foreman (Karen); grandchildren, Molly Foreman, Daniel Michael (Becca), Patrick Michael (Elena), Carrie Small (Aiken), and Jake Foreman; and great grandchildren Ellis Pinner Michael and Hattie Hunter Michael. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Foreman Stuart, and her husband, John M. Stuart.



The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Brookdale, especially Clare Bridge, and Albemarle Hospice for the love and care they showed Mr. Foreman over his time there.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 200 S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to a . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Foreman family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



