Johnnie James
ELIZABETH CITY - Johnnie James, 88 of Elizabeth City, NC said YES to the Lord as he peacefully answered the Masters call on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family is receiving friends at the home of the deceased, 957 Simpson Ditch, Elizabeth City, NC.
Mr. James leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Evelyn Louise James, of the home; seven children; Vanessa Sears (Larry) of Rocky Mount, NC, Mary Sutton (Roger), Johnny James (Rosa), Anthony James (Gretchen), and Alvin James (Patricia) all of Elizabeth City, NC, Nellie Rooks (Raymond) of Chesterfield, VA and Falecia Randolph (Tyrone) of North Palm Bay, Fl; siblings, Gaither James (Frances), Doris Green of Hertford, NC and Jennie Freshwater of Elizabeth City, NC; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-nine grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 11, 2019