Johnny Morris McCoy, Sr.



SOUTH MILLS - Johnny Morris McCoy, Sr., 65 of South Mills, NC transitioned from this life peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Michael Barclift, Pastor and Rev. James McCoy, delivering the Eulogy. His place of rest will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1308 N. Hwy 343, South Mills, NC.



He leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Paulette McCoy of the home; three children; his parents, Ruby McCoy and James E. McCoy, Sr.; one brother, Rev. James McCoy, Jr., (Debra); a host of grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide Professional Services to the McCoy family. As published in The Daily Advance

