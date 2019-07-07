Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Michael Herring. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - Jonathan Michael Herring, age 47, of Elizabeth City, NC passed surrounded by his family on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Edenton, NC. Everyone who ever met "Big Jon" considered him a gentle giant with a huge heart that would do anything for a friend or a person in need. If there was ever a person who gave more than he ever got, it would be Jon.



Jon was born June 20, 1972 in Elizabeth City NC to Mike and the late Susan Herring. He spent his childhood roaming the Pine Lakes neighborhood with his friends swimming, riding bikes and building forts. From an early age Jon was enamored with building or rebuilding anything he could get his hands on...even then, there was nothing he could not build or repair.



After graduating from Camden County High School, Jon went to work with his dad at their construction company. It was here that his skills as a fabricator became apparent and his love of motors took hold. Jon's ability to create and repair led to the development of his brainchild, Kryptonite Motorsports; anyone that has ever known Jon knows that lime green K is his trademark. It was also during this time that Jon built his pulling truck Kryptonite and competed in the four-wheel drive division of the United Truck Pullers of the Carolinas where he was the Point Champion in 2006 and 2007 and was also voted the Best Appearing Vehicle in 2006. Jon didn't just enjoy the competition aspect of truck pulling. He developed numerous lifelong friendships with the competitors and their families. Jon could travel just about anywhere and know someone as he never knew a stranger, was always willing to help a fellow competitor and was repaid with many, many friendships and great times at the track.



Jon's big heart didn't end at the pulling track. Jon was a person that was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was known for his ability to cook and was often spotted using his cooking skills to help raise money for various fundraisers. If there was a cause that needed help, he never hesitated to volunteer his time or equipment to ensure a successful benefit, but...he was not gonna give you the secret recipe for his BBQ sauce.



Service to others was instilled in Jon and he took pride in doing so. He was a Past Master of the New Lebanon Lodge #314 in South Mills and obtained the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Master Mason with the Valley of New Bern. He loved his lodge, his brothers and the code by which they lived.



Family..there was nothing more important to Jon. When Jon married Shelly on June 5, 1999, he found his better half. Shelly supported Jon in all his ventures and allowed him to pursue his dreams. It took a person with a sharp wit and a wicked sense of humor to match Jon's and Shelly was his person. In addition to his wife Shelly, Jon is survived by his father, Mike Herring and his wife Jo Ann; his sister, Michaelle Overman and husband Nicky; in-laws, Donnie and Sue Raper; and the true apples of his eyes his nephews, Steven (Steve-O) and Logan (Tater) and his niece Beth (B.O.) Overman. There was absolutely nothing he would not do for the three of them and they loved him fiercely.



If you ever visited his shop, you know his cats..lots of cats. Nitro and Plug were his babies, but they all had a name and held a special place with Jon. Because of his love for his cats, his family is asking that donations be made in his honor to your local SPCA.



His family would like to thank Vidant Chowan Oncology, Dr. Hopkins, Donna, Carolyn and Lisa, Ginger Griffin, and the amazing nursing staff in ICU/Medical Surgical Unit 2nd Floor for their tremendous care and dedication to their profession. Their compassion and care of Jon and his family will always be held in our hearts. To his friends that have rallied to his side during the last year, his family is eternally grateful. He rode the storm out and arrived in a better place in part to the love and prayers showered upon him by you.



A celebration of Jon's life with Masonic Rites will be held at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, NC on Monday July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Benny Oakes and Rev. Charles McKenzie. The family will be at the residence of his father, 405 Inlet Dr, Elizabeth City NC 27909 at all other times. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at his father's home and following the service in the Asbury Room of the church. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Herring family.

