Jordan Laurenz Holloman
ELIZABETH CITY - Jordan Laurenz Holloman, 24 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Private services will be held at a late date.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: parents, Okyma Sims of Elizabeth City, NC and Jay Holloman of St. John, NC; grandparents, Jean Sims of Elizabeth City, NC and James Sims of Chantanoga, TN and Lionell and Carolyn Mitchell of St. John, NC; great-grandmother, Helen Holloman; his siblings, Da'Quan Armstrong of Elizabeth City, NC and Khetari Sims of Elizabeth City, NC; one aunt, Tiwana Mitchell of St. John, NC; one uncle, Derrick Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; one niece, Amira Armstrong; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
