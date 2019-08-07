Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Scott Funeral Home 4205 Se 59Th Ave Portland , OR 97206 (503)-771-1171 Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH CITY - Our beautiful son, Joseph Lee Damron was tragically killed on Tuesday July 30th in Troutdale, Oregon. He was 23. We are deeply mourning his loss in our family. Joseph was a lover of life, of people, of nature and animals. We will greatly miss his bright joy, his smile, his love and his infectious laughter. Joseph never met a stranger and made new friends everywhere he went.



In addition to many friends on the East & West coasts, Joseph is survived by his parents Donald and Charleen Damron; paternal grandmother Eloise Richards; maternal grandparents Charles and Chelsea Copeland; brother Christopher Miller and wife Jessie; brother Jonathan Miller; sister Kailey Damron; nephews Arlo and Henry Miller, and was predeceased by his niece Maple Miller. His extended family include maternal Aunt Cindi and Uncle Preston Dickerson & family, paternal uncle Ronnie Damron & family, great Uncle Keith and Aunt Donna Lawson & family, along with many cousins on both sides of the family.



Arrangements are being made with Mt Scott Funeral Home in Portland, Oregon and plans for a private family service are pending. Family will receive friends at the Damron home at 1106 Commissary Rd. Elizabeth City, NC.In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to A Place for the Heart, 4228 Beckerdite Road, Sophia NC. 27360.



We cherish every moment we had with our son and look forward to seeing him when we cross over to the other side at the end of our journey here.



As published in The Daily Advance

