Reverend Joseph Leroy Wills
|
HERTFORD - Reverend Joseph Leroy Wills, 81 of Hertford, NC, answered the Master's call on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace and Truth Community Church. His earthly bed of rest with military rites will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church with the family receiving friends during those hours. They will also receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Gloria Wills Gordon, 2203 Meads Street, Elizabeth City, NC. For over 36 years, Rev. Wills served as the former pastor of Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Hertford, NC. He also served as Pastor of New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church for 1 year.
He leaves to cherish 81 loving and enjoyable years to: loving wife, Shirley Perry Wills, of the home; four daughters, Gloria Wills Gordon (Terry) of Elizabeth City, NC, Cynthia Wills of Virginia Beach, VA, Faye Wills Yancey of Hertford, NC and Josie Wills Harris (Allan) of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren;four sisters, Margaret Davis (Linwood), Shirley Smith, Patricia Howell (Herbert) and Agathia Wills; six brothers, Jacob Wills, Charles Wills (Willie), Johnnie Wills, James Wills, Llewelyn Wills (Margaret) and Robert Wills; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Wills and connected families with love, care and uncompromising dignity by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 4, 2019