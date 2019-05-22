Joseph Smith, Jr. "Joe"
ELIZABETH CITY - Joseph Smith, Jr. "Joe", age 85 of Elizabeth City, NC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence.
A funeral service will be conducted at Faith In Action Church, Norfolk, VA on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Apostle Marvin Smith.
Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Smith was the son of the late Joseph Smith, Sr. and Fannie M. Smith and the husband of Pastor Pearlie Smith of the home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by; one daughter, Kelly Smith of Maryland; two sons, Trenton Holland, of Virginia, and Joseph Smith III, of Elizabeth City; one sister, Fayyener Bethea; one brother, Lest Smith; and a host of grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance
