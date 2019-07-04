Joy L. Tomlin
COINJOCK - Joy Gay Lamancusa Tomlin, 75 of Coinjock, NC died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born September 29, 1943 in Moyock, NC to the late Carmello Phillip Lamancusa and Juanita Anne Garrett Boyer and was the widow Curtis Radford Tomlin. She was a Baptist.
She is survived by a daughter, Babette Barcroft Vick of Windsor, VA; a son, Derrick James Barcroft (Crystal) of Poplar Branch, NC; a stepsister Carman L. Advey; two brothers, Glen Charles Lamancusa and Christopher K. Okano; three grandchildren, Brittany Shani Huber, Valerie Nicole Letourneau, and Dalton James Barcroft; four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Laurel Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Tomlin family. Memorial donations may be made to the Currituck Animal Shelter, 153 Courthouse Road, Suite 900, Currituck, NC 27929. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 4, 2019