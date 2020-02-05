Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Beacham Jackson. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Funeral service 11:00 AM Victory Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Beacham Jackson



ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce Beacham Jackson, 91, of 304 Kaitlyn Way, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.



Mrs. Jackson was born in Dare County on October 2, 1928, and was the daughter of the late John Leland, Sr. and Ruth Dough Beacham. A pastor's wife, loving homemaker and mother, through the years she had also worked as a color artist. A faithful and active member of Victory Baptist Church, she had a heart for children and continued teaching children's classes until just recently when her health no longer permitted.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Reginald L. Parker, Sr. and Lawrence Dawson Jackson, Sr.; a son-in-law, Ted Aschenbrand; and by five brothers, John Leland "Buddy", Royce, Hope, Conley, and Jimmie Beacham.



Surviving are her two daughters, Iris Aschenbrand of Elizabeth City, and Ruth Joy Orr and husband, John, of Ponder, TX; three sons, Reggie L. Parker, Jr. and wife, Susan, and Lawrence Dawson Jackson, Jr., all of Elizabeth City; and Jonathan Jackson and wife, Nena, of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, Stanley Beacham of Manteo and Terry Beacham of Durham; 11 grandchildren, Ted (Jenny), Stephanie (Walter), Reggie III, Lauren (Joshua), Jill (Keith), Isak, Estrid, Elise, Anna Grace (Joshua), Madeline, and P.J.; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Victory Baptist Church, and will be conducted by her sons, Pastor R.L. Parker, Jr. and Jonathan Jackson, and grandson, Ted Aschenbrand. Burial will be at a later date in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the church immediately following the service on Saturday, and all other times at the residence.



Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Department of Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

