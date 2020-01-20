Joyce Scott
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce "Bunny" Ralph Scott of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully at home January 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, James (Jimmy) F. Scott; son, John L. Scott (Patrice); her granddaughter Jenny Bright (Cliff); grandson, JF Scott; and great granddaughter, Zoie Bright and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Ferrell and her father, Charlie Ralph; and her grandparents, Keppie Ferrell and Belle Ferrell which she knew as momma and daddy.
Bunny was a homemaker who took great pleasure tending to her grandchildren and watching them show livestock. She also took great pleasure in her great granddaughter Zoie.
The family request no flowers, but memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Homecare & Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or the . The family would like to thank Sentara Albemarle 3rd floor nurses, Albemarle Hospice, and Dr. Sutton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Donald Waltz. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends on Monday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Scott family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 20, 2020