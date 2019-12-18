Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Wells. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Wells



EDENTON - Judith Ann Bailey Wells, 79, of 102 Terry Avenue, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Mrs. Wells was born in Akron, Ohio, on September 11, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Martha Eleanor Olson Bailey. A June 1962 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, she taught and was chair of the Department of Languages at Northside Christian School in St. Petersburg, Florida, where 10 of her students received Appointments to our nation's various Military Academies. She later taught and retired from Columbia (NC) Middle School, and while there was selected for an educational mission to South Africa. She was a national grader of SAT essays.



Confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Akron, this began her life of faith. Active in her church, and going on mission trips to Mexico and Costa Rica, she served as District Vice President of the United Methodist Women, sang in choirs, taught in Language Bridges, was in Life Groups, and was a Methodist Children's Home Sponsor. Her service extended beyond the church as she volunteered with the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, and organized the Book Bag Buddies program.



A week after graduating college, she married her husband of 58 years, Raymond Wells. Surviving with him are their daughters, Dr. Sheryl Sanders and husband, David, of Newberg, Oregon, Anita Johnson and husband, Van, of Edenton, and Lora Wells of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sanders Beckham (Ryan), Erin Sanders, Van Alan Johnson, Jr. (Melissa), Curtis Wells Johnson (Kim), Jordan Cuckler Engelhardt (Ethan), and Joshua Cuckler; and three great-grandchildren, Jonah and Silas Engelhardt, and London Johnson. Also surviving are her brother, Richard Bailey (Kay) of Newark, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Edenton United Methodist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Valerie Tyson. A private inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Friends may join the family for a reception in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the building fund of Edenton U.M.C., P.O. Box 37, Edenton, NC 27932.



