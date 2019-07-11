|
|
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford
Judith Garlow Thurlow
HERTFORD - Judith Arlene Garlow Thurlow, 77, formerly of East Palmyra, NY, and more recently of Hertford, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home.
Mrs. Thurlow was born in Rochester, NY on December 23, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Richard Garlow and Mary Southworth Fitzpatrick. A retired registered nurse having worked most of her career in Clifton Spring, NY, she enjoyed various hobbies including arts and painting, and had been involved in the local community.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Thomas J. Thurlow; four daughters, Janis Bassett and husband, Paul, of Canadice, NY, Cindy Tyrrell and husband, Bob, of Cicero, NY, Tracy Kenyon and husband, Dan, of Aberdeen, and Becky Hutchinson and husband, Jack, of Rochester, NY; two sisters, Jean Fenton and husband, Skip, of Asheville, and Linda Rabjohn and husband, Don, of Hamlin, NY; seven grandchildren, Sydney, Ronnie, Taylor, Karli, Wylie, Megan, and Nathan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the Snug Harbor Clubhouse immediately following the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , McConnell-Raab , 930 A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 11, 2019
|
|
|
