Judith Lane Jacobs
GRANDY - Judith Lane Jacobs, age 73, of Grandy, NC died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence. Born in Ardmore, AL on July 4, 1946 to the late James C. Smith and Ruby McGuire Smith, she loved everyone and they loved her. She enjoyed joking around with people and loved to fish. Mrs. Jacobs was very active in Currituck Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Lavonne McKenzie of Grandy, NC and a host of loving friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Currituck Bible Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Rainwater. Burial will be in the Poplar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jacobs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 6, 2019