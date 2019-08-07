Judson Kent Goodwin
VALLEJO - Judson K. Goodwin, age 38 of Vallejo, California passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was laid to rest at SkyView Memorial Lawn in Vallejo on July 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Judson was born October 19, 1980 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to A. Kent Goodwin and Susan Markham Goodwin. He graduated from Northeastern High School and then, as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served for 2 years as a missionary in the Scotland-Edinburgh Mission.
When he returned, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he became a Machinery Technician. He was transferred to the C. G. Cutter Hamilton out of San Diego, California, then transferred to Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, the Coast Guard's busiest Search and Rescue Station. When his enlistment was up, Judson joined the Coast Guard Reserves and continued to serve Golden Gate until 2017. He completed a degree with DeVry University, and was currently employed with Bayer Pharmaceuticals in San Francisco, California.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sarah B. Goodwin and four young children: Kira, Josh, and twins Collin and Savannah. Also surviving are his mother, Susan, and three sisters: Felicia Walz (Damien) of Annapolis, Md., Ashley Meeker (Chad) of Wilmington, NC, and Bettina Goodwin of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was preceded in death in March of 2018 by his father, A. Kent Goodwin. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences for the family can be sent by e-mail to [email protected]
As published in The Daily Advance
