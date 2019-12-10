Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Lee Hill Jr.. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Lee Hill, Jr.ELIZABETH CITY - Julian Lee Hill, Jr., 95, of 1600 Darian Drive, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on December 8, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on August 29, 1924 in Elizabeth City to the late Julian Lee Hill and Ethel Twiddy Hill and was the husband of Dixie Burgess Hill of the residence. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the U. S. Army in the Pacific theater including tours in Hawaii and post-war Japan. He was a member of the local V. F. W. Post #6060. He was widely known and highly regarded as a precision machinist over his many years of employment with the former City Motor Parts, continuing on through retirement from civil service with the U. S. Coast Guard Aircraft Repair and Supply Center, Elizabeth City.As a young boy, Julian distinguished himself early as a talented singer and string musician entertaining with his father and siblings in area talent shows, church productions, and radio programs. In the 1940's and 50's he, along with his brothers and friend, Gibbs Liverman, performed as a dance band at many regional venues. Julian's lead violin playing was a particularly unique infusion in that day to contemporary popular and dance music. In succeeding years, his performances centered on sacred and gospel music at his and other churches along with his brother, Calvin, and later joined by his son, Howard. A member of Church of Christ and later First Christian Church, he served as deacon, choir member, and one of the locally renowned "Rockers."Besides his wife of seventy-two years, he is survived by a daughter, Arlene Hill Jeffries and husband Mark of Elizabeth City; two sons, Gary Hill and wife Marsha of Elizabeth City, and Howard Hill of Beverly Hills, CA; four grandchildren, Justin Hill and wife Greta, Myra Hill O'Neill and husband Christopher, Dr. Jared Jeffries, Ashton Jeffries Ferrell and husband Dane; four great-grandchildren, Ava O'Neill, Brooklyn O'Neill, Preston Ferrell, and Brighton Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Lonnie Hill and Calvin Hill; and one sister, Frances Hill Harris.The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Homer Styons and the Rev. Donald Waltz. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at all other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

