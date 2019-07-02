Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Baun Ownley Brickhouse. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Baun Ownley Brickhouse



ELIZABETH CITY - Kathleen Baun Ownley Brickhouse, age 86, of Ownley Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died June 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 28, 1932 to the late James Leighton Ownley and Myrtle Ludford Ownley, she was the beloved wife of Emmett Leon Brickhouse. She graduated from Central High School in 1951 where she was the class Valedictorian. She went on to attend East Carolina University where she received her B. S. degree in three years and then began her teaching career, first for 2 years in Bath, NC and 1 year in Great Bridge, VA before joining the staff at Perquimans County Schools where she taught for the next 33 years. She completed her Master's degree in mathematics while teaching in Perquimans High School where she touched many lives over the years. After her retirement in 1992, she embraced her new career of spoiling her grandchildren. Kathleen wed the love of her life in 1957 and they were married for 61 years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Julie Brickhouse Fearing of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Kevin Leon Brickhouse (Wendy) also of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Sarah Agnes Meads and Myrtle Francis Grimes; a brother, James Ludford Ownley; and four grandchildren, Christopher Ross Fearing, Katie Anne Fearing, Colin Leon Brickhouse, and Connor Scott Brickhouse.



The family would like to thank her good friends, Marie Ferrell, Beulah Whidbee, and Faye Webb and also thank the staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for the care shown to Mrs. Brickhouse. In addition, we would like to thank the Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church family for the love and support they have shown through their visits and acts of kindness during her illness.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Don Morris. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brickhouse family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



