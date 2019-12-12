Kathleen K. Floyd
SHAWBORO - Kathleen Knisley Floyd, 63, of 429 North Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, NC died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1956 in Hawaii. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Floyd of the residence; four sons, Jeremiah Cox, Jason Cox, Joshua Cox, and Charlie Sprague; step-daughter, Stephanie Sikes; and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Floyd family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
