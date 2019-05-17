Kathleen Perry Hofler
ELIZABETH CITY - Kathleen Perry Hofler, age 93, of Bayside Rd., Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Pasquotank County, NC on September 21, 1925 to the late William R. Perry and Grace Jennings Perry and was the widow of Lester Hofler. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Larry Hofler, of Elizabeth City, NC; a son-in-law, Bron Frias; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Frias, and a sister, Louise Vesgaard.
A special thank you to the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Old Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jason Davis. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hofler family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 17, 2019