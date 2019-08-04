Kathy L. Girardi
HERTFORD - Kathy Lane Girardi, 64, of 154 Russell Drive, died Friday, August 2, 2019, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Kathy was raised in Perquimans County, born on June 3, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Clyde Emory, Sr. and Daisy Matthews Lane. Employed for 28 years at Chowan Middle School, she retired as their Data Manager. She was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Emory Lane, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Whedbee.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Samuel E. "Sammy" Girardi, Sr.; her daughter, Gina Marie Henry and husband, Shawn, of Shawboro; her son, Samuel E. Girardi, Jr. and wife, Julie, of Radford, VA; her sister, Joyce Lane Whedbee of Hertford; her sister-in-law, Betty Lois Lane of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Chris, Olivia, Dani, Tori, and Amber; and a great-grandson, Nash. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, who loved her dearly, as she loved them.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Reggie Ponder. A private burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service on Monday, and all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. 13, Winfall, NC 27985.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 4, 2019