Kelly Wayne Leary
CAMDEN - Kelly Wayne Leary, age 53, of 202B Riverview Avenue, Camden, NC passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in VCU Medical Facility Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. A Camden native, he was born on July 1, 1966 to Penny Leary Smith of Camden, NC and the late Albert Leary. He was a graduate of Camden County High School and attended North Carolina Wesleyan College. He attended Camden United Methodist Church and was previously employed by College of the Albemarle.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Cynthia Leary Hampton (Russ); his two nieces, Victoria and Isabella Hampton; his aunt, Sharon Tunnell (Lee); cousins, Matt (Megan), Monte (Megan), Amy Herlihy, Anaya, Josephine, Elsie, Silas, Liza, Presley and Nash; a special friend of the family, George Ramsey; and his many Leary cousins. He was pre-deceased by his loving grandparents, Ralph and Ida Lee "Granny" Saunders, and John and Elsie Leary.
Kelly was truly a kind, humble and honest man. Always with a smile on his face cherishing a simple life he was a friend to many. No greater love or dedication has anyone ever shared than his love for N. C. State Wolfpack, Washington Redskins, New York Yankees, NASCAR, and his neighbor's dogs. There were many a good time he shared watching these sports events.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Camden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marc O'Neal officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church and at other times at the residence of his mother, 289 North Highway 343 Camden, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Twiford Funeral Home, PO Drawer 405, Elizabeth City, NC 27907-0405 to assist the family. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Leary family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 25, 2019