Kelvin F. Brothers
ELIZABETH CITY - Kelvin F. Brothers entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2019.
Celebration of life will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing on Thursday from 5-7 with family receiving friends from 5-6 pm at the funeral home.
Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Kay Nixon Brothers and Kellum Brothers, Sr.; brother, Kellum Brothers, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brothers family. As published in The Daily Advance
