The Daily Advance

Kenneth Alvin Newby (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace, Dr Newby"
    - Diana Teaford
  • "Dear Omega line Brother of Omega Phi. Bless your family..."
    - Bro Louis Hughes Jr
  • "Dr. Newby hired me as a first year teacher in Newport News..."
    - Cassandra Matthews
  • "My dear cousin who always kept up with family and would..."
    - William & Dianne Grace
  • "I met Ken when he became principal in Newport News, VA. He..."
    - Jeanette Cartwright
Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Rock AME Zion Church
501 N.McDowell St.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Rock AME Zion Church
501 N.McDowell St.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
West Lawn Cemetery
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth Alvin Newby

CHARLOTTE - Dr. Kenneth Alvin Newby, of Charlotte, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The youngest of four brothers, Dr. Newby was born on March 22,1943 in Elizabeth City, NC to Rev. Golar and Rosa Evora (Council) Newby.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Little Rock AME Zion Church 501 N.McDowell St. Charlotte, NC. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and the service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place Monday, December 16,2019 at 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.

Dr. Kenneth Newby leaves to cherish his memories: son, Kenton Newby; daughter-in-law, Cicily; granddaughters Olivia (7) and Savannah (5) of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Richard Newby, Charlotte, NC and Curtis (Dorothy) Newby, Elizabeth City, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and nephews and his beloved, Mary-Frances Winters of Charlotte, NC.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Newby family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.