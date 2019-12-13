Kenneth Alvin Newby
CHARLOTTE - Dr. Kenneth Alvin Newby, of Charlotte, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The youngest of four brothers, Dr. Newby was born on March 22,1943 in Elizabeth City, NC to Rev. Golar and Rosa Evora (Council) Newby.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Little Rock AME Zion Church 501 N.McDowell St. Charlotte, NC. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and the service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place Monday, December 16,2019 at 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.
Dr. Kenneth Newby leaves to cherish his memories: son, Kenton Newby; daughter-in-law, Cicily; granddaughters Olivia (7) and Savannah (5) of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Richard Newby, Charlotte, NC and Curtis (Dorothy) Newby, Elizabeth City, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and nephews and his beloved, Mary-Frances Winters of Charlotte, NC.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 13, 2019