Kenneth Lee Cartwright
SOUTH MILLS - Kenneth Lee Cartwright, 86, of South Mills, NC died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 14, 1932 in South Mills, NC to the late William Cartwright and Mamie Kelly Knapp. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Mary Alice Rhodes Cartwright of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Leigh Cartwright (G.S.); one grandchild, Gaston Cartwright Pinner all of South Mills, NC; and his best friend, Bud Pierce.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Memory Gardens, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by the Rev. Frank Thigpen with military honors provided by the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060. A visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC and all other times at 402 Horseshoe Road, South Mills, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Cartwright family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 9, 2019