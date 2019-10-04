The Daily Advance

Larry Antonio White (1970 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. My..."
    - Melvin Jones
Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
118 Indian Woods Road
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Antonio White

RICHMOND, VA - Larry Antonio White, 48 of Richmond, Va, transitioned from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC.Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at 118 Indian Woods Road, Elizabeth City, NC.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his siblings, Frances R. McDuffie of Richmond, VA, Bishop David L. White, Jr., (DeLoyce) of Elizabeth City, Robert A. White, Sr., (Belinda) of Chesapeake, VA, Jesse Leon White (Jacqueline) of Elizabeth City, Alton R. White and Eddie A. White (Sandra) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the White family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.