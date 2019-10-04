Larry Antonio White
RICHMOND, VA - Larry Antonio White, 48 of Richmond, Va, transitioned from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC.Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at 118 Indian Woods Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his siblings, Frances R. McDuffie of Richmond, VA, Bishop David L. White, Jr., (DeLoyce) of Elizabeth City, Robert A. White, Sr., (Belinda) of Chesapeake, VA, Jesse Leon White (Jacqueline) of Elizabeth City, Alton R. White and Eddie A. White (Sandra) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the White family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019