Larry Joseph Watson
HERTFORD - Larry Joseph Watson, 65, of 567 Old Neck Road, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in his home.
Born in Cambria County, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence William, Sr. and Catherine Zelinsky Watson. A member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton, he loved music, taking rides in the car, and eating, especially Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's hamburgers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Surviving are his brother, Clarence W. Watson, Jr. and wife, Annette, of Hertford; a nephew, Clarence W. Watson, III and wife, Robbin, of Hertford; a great-nephew, Brian Watson (Tyler); a great-niece, Wendi Watson (Kevin); and three great-great-nieces, Kassidy, Morgan, and Ryleigh.
A private graveside service will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to dear friends, Tom and Bernell Webb for the tender love and care provided to them during their time of need, and also to Larry's other care providers, Dr. Lindsey White and his staff, Community Home Care and Hospice, and Sentara Home Care.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 18, 2020