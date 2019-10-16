Laura Emily Martin
ELIZABETH CITY - Laura Emily Martin, age 27, of 1403 River Road, Elizabeth City, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on April 27,1992 to David Martin and the late Tracy Martin. Laura was a sweetheart and loved everybody. Her mom was her favorite person. She enjoyed when people would visit her and say hi to her on the phone. She was young and full of life. She loved watching Barney and playing with her keys. She loved flowers and balloons.
Laura is survived by her father; brother, James Martin; grandmothers, Clara Grumbles and Faye Sawyer; an aunt, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother; grandfather, James Grumbles; cousin, Justin Pierce; and aunt, Irene Pierce.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Visitation and viewing will be Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. At all other times, the family will be at 701 Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Martin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 16, 2019