Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Emmitt Shepard Wise. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary





HOBBSVILLE - Lawrence Emmitt Shepard Wise, 94, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Accordius Health & Rehabilitation, Gatesville.



Mr. Wise was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 15, 1925, and was the son of the late Lawrence Shepard Wise and Katie Rainey Wise. A retired heavy equipment operator with Gunter Construction, he had been a faithful member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach for 70 years, and after moving to Hobbsville became a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He had served in the Merchant Marines.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2008 by his wife, Catherine Dallas Joynes Wise. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.



Surviving are five daughters, Pat Handy (Don) of Hobbsville, Roberta Lane (Joe) of Edenton, Maxine Putze (Ray) of New Kent, VA, Jennie Lolies of Gatesville, and Cheryl McClenney (Jerry) of Virginia Beach; a son, Lawrence Joynes Wise (Bobbi) of Roxobel; a sister, Bertha Dautry (Jack); a brother, Robert Wise; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery and will be conducted by The Rev. Steve Hall. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at Pat and Don's home, 1497 NC Hwy 32 South, Hobbsville.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Union Mission Ministries, 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be made by visiting

Lawrence Emmitt Shepard WiseHOBBSVILLE - Lawrence Emmitt Shepard Wise, 94, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Accordius Health & Rehabilitation, Gatesville.Mr. Wise was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 15, 1925, and was the son of the late Lawrence Shepard Wise and Katie Rainey Wise. A retired heavy equipment operator with Gunter Construction, he had been a faithful member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach for 70 years, and after moving to Hobbsville became a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He had served in the Merchant Marines.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2008 by his wife, Catherine Dallas Joynes Wise. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.Surviving are five daughters, Pat Handy (Don) of Hobbsville, Roberta Lane (Joe) of Edenton, Maxine Putze (Ray) of New Kent, VA, Jennie Lolies of Gatesville, and Cheryl McClenney (Jerry) of Virginia Beach; a son, Lawrence Joynes Wise (Bobbi) of Roxobel; a sister, Bertha Dautry (Jack); a brother, Robert Wise; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery and will be conducted by The Rev. Steve Hall. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at Pat and Don's home, 1497 NC Hwy 32 South, Hobbsville.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Union Mission Ministries, 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com . As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close